Chenab Valley
Govt teacher found hanging from tree

A 30-year-old government teacher was Sunday found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Hariwalla village, here in Reasi district, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, a police official said.

He said the body of Mir was found hanging from a tree in a forest adjacent to his village.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said, “It appears to be a case of suicide, but the motive behind his taking such an extreme step is not known immediately.”

“We have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahore, Zakir Shaheen Mirza, said.

