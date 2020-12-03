Govt teacher succumbs to injuries, union demands compensation

Government school teacher succumbed to injuries at Sher- i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar Thursday morning after he was referred from District Hospital Ramban for specialized treatment Wednesday night.

The teacher, Muhammad Iqbal Naik who had boarded a TaTa Sumo from Nachlana for attending phase 3 DDC election duty in Gool to be held on 4 December in Ramban district.

The vehicle in which he was travelling was hit by a oil tanker at Battery Chasma Digdool on Jammu Srinagar National Highway resulting into serious injuries to its occupants including teacher he was brought to district hospital Ramban where from the injured teacher was referred to SKIMS Srinagar.

Officials said that the teacher succumbed to his injuries at 5:15 am Thursday at the hospital. Teachers association leaders have condoled the death of the teacher and have demanded adequate relief for the family from the government as the teacher had died during duty, they demanded.

Meanwhile in a condolence meeting which was held at District administrative complex under Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban Harbans Lal to condole the sad demise of teacher Muhammad Iqbal posted at Government High School Sarachi education zone Ukhral while expressing grief and sorrow over the demise he described it a great loss in general and particular for teachers fraternity the officers condoled their sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for departed soul.