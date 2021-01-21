Group of Reasi farmers flagged off for exposure visit within UT

A group of 10 farmers was flagged off for a one day exposure visit within UT by Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi, Ravinder Thaploo today.

The exposure visit has been organized by the Department of Agriculture Reasi under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). It was informed that the farmers from Sirha, Panthal and Katra Block will visit Krishi Bhawan Jammu for getting firsthand knowledge regarding the scientific agricultural practices being adopted there. They will also visit different schemes including Plant Health Clinic, Naturally Ventilated Polygreen House (NVPGH), Mushroom/Apiculture Development Centres, Soil/Seed Testing Labs etc. Further, the farmers will interact with the experts and officers of the department of agriculture & Farmers Welfare to clear doubts regarding far rings.

DAO Reasi, Amit Sharma, AEAs Jasmeet Singh, Ramanpal, Ajay and ATM Dushant are accompanying the farmers during the visit.