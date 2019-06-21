Chenab Valley
Gunfight breaks out after security forces launch searches in Kishtwar forests

Army soldiers near the site of a gunfight in Anantnag on Monday, 17 June 2019. Mir Wasim/GK —-REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

A gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a search operation in Keshwan forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak told Greater Kashmir that a joint team of the army and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched searches in Keshwan forests after inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the hiding militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

There was no immediate report of any casualties on the either side.

Further details are awaited.

