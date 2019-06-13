Hailstorm, thunderstorm wreak havoc in Ramban

Wednesday night hailstorm and thunderstorm caused massive damage to crops, vegetable and fruits in various villages of Gandhri block in Ramban district.

According to locals, hailstorm coupled with thunderstorm that continued for some minutes, caused damage to maize crop and fruits and vegetables.

Led by renowned journalist and social activist Rehmatullah Rounyal, the locals said that their apricot, peach, pears, apple, pomegranate trees and vegetables have suffered heavy damages due to hailstorm that lasted for several minutes.

Rounyal said people of over a dozen villages, including Gandhari, Batli, Kabi, Duthan, Kothi, Tangar, Kanga, Dharmkund, have suffered crop losses due to heavy rains and hailstorm.

The locals appealed Governor and District Development Commissioner to assess the losses and compensate the farmers accordingly.