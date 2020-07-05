Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 1:10 AM

Heavy firing exchanges on LoC in Poonch

Representational Pic
Several villages in Balakote sector in Poonch district came under intense shelling from Pakistan army on Sunday evening.

Official sources said that about 7.45 p.m today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

The heavy firing exchange was going on between the two sides till the last reports came in.

Frequent shelling from across the LoC has thrown the lives of hundreds of border dwellers out of gear.

