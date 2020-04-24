Hideout busted in Doda

Security forces on Friday evening busted a militant hideout in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said.

“The hideout in Gouria-Gundana forest in Doda area was unearthed during a joint search operation carried out by Doda police and troops of 10 Rashtriya Rifles on a specific information,” Senior Superintendent of police Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir.

The seized arms and ammunition included two AK-47 assault guns, 2 AK Magazines, 1 Chinese pistol, 580 AK rounds, 3 Chinese hand grenades and one pistol magazine, SSP said.

“Most of the items had gathered rust, indicating that it was an old hideout and was used by terrorists who operated in the district over a decade ago, he said.

No one has been arrested yet, the officer said, adding that a case under section 13 Unlawful Activities Act and Arms Act at Police Station Doda and further investigation is on.