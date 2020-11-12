Highway closure on Fridays draws flak

Closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway on every Friday for the purpose of road repairing has drawn flak from the people of Chenab Valley in Jammu province.

The aggrieved people complained that this practice causes a lot of difficulties to the commuters.

“Every Friday, the local transport is not allowed on the highway. This practice causes immense difficulties for the inhabitants of Batote, Ramban, Chanderkote, Ramsu, and Banihal,” they said.

The people of these areas said that the decision of the government to close the highway every Friday was “ill-conceived” and “illogical”.

“Since the order of highway closure on every Friday was issued by the government, we don’t see any improvement in the condition of the highway, especially from Nashri to Banihal,” the residents said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Meanwhile, Traffic Police Srinagar issued an advisory stating that there would be no traffic movement on either side of the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday, November 13, in view of the repair and maintenance work of the highway.

The trucks and load carrier drivers have been asked to take the Mughal Road route from Srinagar to Jammu only.

The commuters have also been asked to plan their journey accordingly.