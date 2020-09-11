Highway four-laning project|DC Ramban seeks proper maintenance

Deputy Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan today instructed the National Highway Authority of India and the construction agencies associated with the Highway (NH-44) four-laning project to ensure maintenance of the existing road to avoid traffic disruption.

The DC sought the status of the Four-laning Project from NHAI and asked for its speedy completion without affecting the environment as well as normal traffic movement on the road to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He directed the agencies to adhere to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and conditions of the contract agreement to avoid criminal proceedings. Agencies were also directed to enhance water sprinkling on the road to minimize the dust besides dumping the muck at only identified dumping yards.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed section wise progress on the four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway including Nashri-Ramban, Ramban-Banihal and Banihal-Qazigund section.

Issues related to land acquisition, removal of structures and felling of trees in Right of Way (RoW) and shifting of power transmission towers were also discussed in detail.