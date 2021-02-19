Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Highway remains closed for road repairs

The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for traffic on Friday owing to road maintenance and repairs being carried out every Friday since November 2020 under the government orders.

A Traffic Police official said that the contractor companies engaged by NHIA carried out excavation and earth-cutting work at Magarkote Seri Chamba and some other places between Banihal and Nashri on the highway.

However, the vehicles plied normally on the inner roads falling between Ramban and Batote.

People here complained that they were facing hardships in reaching their work places due to suspension of traffic every Friday.

Meanwhile, the official said that traffic would be allowed on the highway from Saturday morning.

