Highway remains closed for weekly repairs

The traffic did not ply on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway highway on Wednesday owing to weekly repairs and maintenance of the road.

The contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for four-lane highway project, executed earth cutting work at several places between Nashri and Banihal here.

Meanwhile, a fresh traffic advisory by the authorities concerned said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs shall be allowed from both sides of the highway within cut off timing.

LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) shall be allowed between 7am to 12pm; from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 8am to 1pm and from Zig (Qazigund) between 7am to 12pm.

“No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing”, the Traffic Police advisory said.