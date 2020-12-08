Inclement Weather: DC Doda asks officials to stay alert

The district administration Doda has put local administrations on high alert in view of the inclement weather conditions in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, directed all the Tehsildars to remain present in their respective jurisdictions and not to leave the station.

Further, the DC directed all the Tehsildars to ensure the hassle free supply of essential commodities in coordination with the respective departments, besides to ensure readiness of men and machinery to deal with any eventuality. The DC also directed the engineering departments to keep men and machinery ready for restoration of public infrastructure like roads, power Infrastructure and water supply in case of any damage.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed the health department to remain on toes to meet any health emergency and also directed the election machinery to ensure hassle free ongoing DDC/Bye elections.

Moreover Tehsildars have been also directed to inform the district administration immediately in case of any eventuality.