India, Pakistan exchange gunfire on LoC

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged gunfire on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch’s Mendhar area.

Officials said that on Thursday afternoon, Pak army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on LoC in KG sector and targeted Indian army posts.

“After hour-long firing and shelling on LoC, uneasy calm prevailed and again in the evening, violation of ceasefire started in the same area at around 06:25 pm,” officials said.

They said that firing and shelling from Pak army side drew equal retaliation by Indian army side and exchange of fire was going on continuously when last reports were received.