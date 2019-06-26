International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking observed across Pir Panchal, Chenab Valley

To observe International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking and in an endeavour to create awareness, a series of events were held across Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley on Wednesday.

In Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir police organised awareness rallies, programmes, debates and symposiums at Thanamandi, Manjakote, Budhal, Kotranka and other areas of the district.

During the events, officers from police, civil administration and army, and students participated.

The participants were made aware about the menace of drug addiction and its ill effects.

At district headquarter Rajouri, a programme was held in Industrial Training Institute, in which the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Assad, Senior Superintendent of Police, Yougal Manhas, Excise Taxation Officer, Virinder Singh Pawar and Principal ITI Liyaqit Chowdhary were present.

In Poonch, the district police and civil administration organised an awarenes rally, in which a large number of youth, students and civil society members participated.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh K Angral, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

In Bhaderwah, police organised a debate competition, in which students from eleven government and private schools of the area participated.

On the occasion, ADC Bhaderwah Ravi Kumar Bharti was the chief guest and Sub-Judge Susheel Singh was the guest of honour. Assistant Commandant 33 Battalion CRPF, Varun Kumar Vaid, was also present.

The speakers explained addiction at length and talked about various types of drugs and their misuse. They appealed to the school authorities to observe behavioural changes among students keenly for substance abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Bhaderwah advised parents and teachers to maintain a strict vigil on their wards and students, so that they stay away from bad company.

The ADC appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the children, youth and students in participating and attending the highly meaningful debate. He said that police and administration shall not leave any stone unturned to get the area rid of drug abuse and other social evils.

SDPO Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu, said that the easy availability of drugs is the prime reason for drug abuse. He insisted that drug education should be a regular affair in schools and colleges.

“Drug abuse is the biggest threat to our society and all of us, especially youth, need to join hands with police to weed it out,” the SDPO said.

“Instead of copying and pasting the information and data about drug abuse globally from the internet, students should speak their mind and convey their feelings about the menace. That in turn will be more effective and helpful,” a 9th class student of Radiant Academy, Khawahish Malik, said.

Muhammad Rizwan of Green Model Academy Bhaderwah was adjudged as the best speaker, while Khawahish Malik of Radiant Academy and Radhika Raina of Saraswati Memorial Public School bagged the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The winners were felicitated with a trophy and certificates by the chief guest and other dignitaries.

In Doda, the Day was observed by Excise Department Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Excise Range in collaboration with the district police.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Sagar D Doifode, in presence of SSP Shabir Ahmad Malik and other officers of Police and Excise Department flagged off a rally, which started from Ghanta Ghar Chowk and passed through Bus Stand and New District Hospital before culminating at the start point.

The students carried carrying banners and placards and raised slogans against drug abuse.

The DC said, “These kinds of awareness programmes are necessary to be organized at every corner of the district so that the menace of drugs can be minimized.”

In Kishtwar, the district police organized an anti-drug district level debate contest at Degree College.

The contest was aimed at creating awareness against drug abuse.

A large number of participants spoke in the contest amidst hundreds of students, youths, police, security and civil administration officers.

Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, was the chief guest. In his address, the DC appealed to the public to desist from drugs. He advised parents and teachers to maintain a strict vigil on their wards and students, so that they stay away from bad company.

Similar events were held in other parts of the twin border regions.