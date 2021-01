PHE/Jal Shakti daily wagers today staged protest demonstration in Reasi.

During the protest, they also blocked main Reasi Baradari road for several hours which caused immense hardship to the commuters. The PHE/Jal Shakti workers were shouting slogans in favour of their demands. They alleged that the government has failed to resolve the pending issues of the workers despite long protests.

The protesting workers were demanding their regularisation, release of pending wages of workers etc.