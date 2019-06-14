Jammu and Kashmir: 25 injured after bus turns turtle in Doda

Twenty five passengers were injured, five of them critically, when a bus overturned at Gatsu, around 10 km from Doda town in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

The 30-seat bus was carrying over 35 passengers from Gandoh town to Jammu on Batote-Kishtwar highway, when the accident took place, senior superintendent of police (Doda) Shabir Ahmed Malik told Greater Kashmir.

“According to preliminary report, the bus was scaling the hill when due to brake failure the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slid down,” he said, adding the driver attempted to halt the movement by turning the steering wheel towards left to avoid the river Chenab on right, but in turn caused the vehicle to overturn on the road.

Luckily, he said, the bus did not tumble down the hill to Chenab. However, several passengers were caught in the mangled metal, sustaining critical injuries.

“Onlookers rushed to the spot to pull out the survivors from the broken windows,” SSP added.

All the injured were rushed to District Hospital Doda for treatment and are said to be out of danger. “Some of the critically injured, especially with multiple fractures may be shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment,” Shabir Malik said.