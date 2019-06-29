Jammu and Kashmir: Police officer dies in Doda road accident

Also Read | Auto Draft

A 45-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police died after his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district early Saturday morning.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The accident took place at Galgandhar on Pul Doda-Bhadarwah national Highway, about 27 km from here, police said.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

The deceased, identified as ASI Vikram Singh, was attached to CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Police station Kishtwar. He was heading towards Kishtwar from Bhadarwah when the mishap took place.

“Locals and the police reached at the spot and took him to the District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared him as brought dead,” said SDPO Bhadarwah Adil Rishu.