Jammu and Kashmir: SPO shoots self after killing wife in Doda

A VDC members allegedly committed suicide after shooting his wife dead in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 17 JUne 2019. Tahir Nadeem Khan Yousufzai/GK

A Special Police Officer (SPO) on Monday allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead his wife with his service rifle in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said that Dheeraj Raj (45), who was a member of Village Defence Committee killed his wife, Urmila Devi (42) at their residence in Bashal Shamthi in Kastigarh tehsil today afternoon.

After hearing gunshots at about 12 noon, the locals informed the police, who immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a local hospital, where both were declared as brought dead.

SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik, said: “Preliminary reports suggest that the VDC SPO shot dead his wife and himself with his service rifle. As of now, we are investigating the reason behind the step taken by Dheeraj Raj. We have seized the service rifle used in the incident and registered a case.”

