Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after rains trigger landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday after overnight rain triggered landslides in Ramban district, officials said.

An official of the traffic department said that a heavy landslide hit the highway at Battery Chashma early morning. He said the landslide was triggered by rainfall in the area during past two days.

DSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Suresh Sharma said the restoration work is in progress and they expect to clear the highway in few hours.

Traffic was scheduled to move one way from Jammu to Srinagar today.

“For the safety of travellers, the highway is not to be used unless declared safe for traffic. No vehicle will be allowed either from Banihal or Udhampur side,” said an official.

