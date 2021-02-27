Jammu-Srinagar highway closed as heavy rain triggers landslides, shooting stones in Banihal

Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted on Saturday morning after heavy overnight rains triggered shooting stones and landslides in Banihal area of Ramban district, authorities said.

The landslides took place on the highway in Banihal area early this morning after rains intensified from around 3 am in the area prompting authorities to shut the highway for vehicular traffic.

Traffic was scheduled to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar today, officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban told Greater Kashmir.

They said traffic was stopped at several places including Ramban, Chanderkote, Udhampur and Nagrota.