Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic due to mudslides in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday after shooting stones and mudslides hit the strategic road at several places in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Traffic Inspector, National Highway, Imtiyaz Khateeb said the highway was closed after shooting stones and mudslides hit the highway at 10.40 am in Pantiyal, Iron stand Digdool, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi fall and four lane tunnel number 2 at Kelamore Ramban.
He said the convoy carrying Amarnath Yatris from Jammu had crossed the affected areas before the highway closed.
However, the yatris coming back from Kashmir have been stranded between Magarkote and Digdool. He said shooting stones are hampering the restoration efforts and it will take around two hours to restore traffic on the highway.