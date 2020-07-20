Jitendra Singh reviews dev works in Ramban

Union Minister of State, in Prime Minister Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, Monday reviewed the achievements under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other major projects in district Ramban here at a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

The Union Minister addressed the meeting through Video Conferencing, which was attended by District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan along with BDC Chairpersons, Municipal Committee heads, besides District Officers of different departments.

The Union Minister reviewed the achievements under schemes of RDD, PMAY, Health departments besides pace of progress on mega projects like Maitra Bridge over river Chenab, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools at Ramban and Gool besides PMGSY roads, National Highway four-laning.

Dr. Jitendra also reviewed the achievements under schemes of PWD, Health, RDD, PMAY, Jal Shakri, PDD, Education and languishing projects.

Issues including land compensation under PMGSY projects, forest clearance, installation of transformer for augmentation of Power Receiving Station, Maitra, additional funds for the completion of Foot Bridges taken up under BRGF scheme, filling of vacant posts in Trauma Center and Ultrasound machine for District Hospital were also discussed in the meeting.

The Union Minister directed the district administration to expedite the land acquisition process to start construction works of these projects. He also directed the executing agencies to maintain Patnitop-Sanasar road for the convenience of visitors.

Dr Jitendra Singh also reviewed the progress of the various road projects including Patnitop to Sanasar, Chanderkot to Rajgarh, Khari to Serachi and Mahu roads.

The Union Minister directed the XEN PWD to start construction work of Maitra bridge involving an estimated cost of Rs. 41 cr being constructed over river Chenab which is a major development project of the district.

The Union Minister also reviewed the core network progress under PMGSY and asked the administration to consult the elected representatives for new roads to be included.

He directed the DC to ensure the completion of projects taken up under MPLAD including community hall at Rajgarh, Ghoda Gali project in Gool in convergence with other schemes.