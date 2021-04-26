Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 11:50 PM

J&K Bank Gool sealed after 3 employees test positive

Ramban,
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 11:50 PM
File photo

J&K Bank’s Gool branch was sealed after its three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

District Magistrate RambanMussarat Islam in exercise of the powers under Section 144 CrPc and National Disaster Management Act 2005 has ordered closure of business unit of J&K Bank, Gool for 48 hours on Monday.

The order has been issued after three employees of J&K Bank Gool branch tested COVID-19 positive. Fearing apprehension of further transmission of virus, the J&K Bank branch Gool was closed for the customers for 48 hours.

The District Magistrate Ramban has asked the branch managers to remain available on phone in case of any financial urgency.

The order has been issued in accordance with the advisories issued by the Health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to break the transmission chain of the virus.

The J&K Bank’s managers have been asked to ensure 100 percent sampling of all the employees of their branches in consultation with BMO Gool besides asking the manager to ensure proper sanitisation of the bank buildings.

