J&K Bank's Gool branch closed for 48 hours after three employees test COVID-19 positive

Authorities on Monday ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Gool in Ramban district of Jammu for 48 hours with immediate effect after three of its employees tested COVID-19 positive.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam while confirming the development said that keeping the bank branch open could put the visitors at risk.

JUST IN – J&K Bank, Branch Gool, closed for 48 hours after 3 staff members test Covid+ today. Stay safe, stick to protocols: Wear mask, wash hands and maintain social distance. Get vaccinated. @diprjk @DisttRamban pic.twitter.com/XJR8IPp3Uc— Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) April 26, 2021

While ordering closure of the branch for 48 hours with immediate effect under section 144 Cr PC, National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the DC Ramban has asked Manager of the bank branch to remain available on phone for any urgency and ensure 100 percent sampling of all the employees at the branch in consultation with BMO Gool.

The DC Ramban has ordered resumption of normal work at the bank branch after 48 hours after proper sanitization of the premises.