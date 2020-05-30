JKAP seek compensation for Reasi farmers

JK Apni Party (JKAP) leader, Ajaz Ahmed Khan Saturday appealed Lt Governor, Girish Chander Murmu to take strict action against the collectors for delaying compensation to the farmers whose land was taken over for different development projects.

He said the administration should also order “special audit” against the working of these collectors who have failed to distribute land compensation to the farmers even after passing of seven years.

Expressing concern over the plight of the aggrieved farmers, Khan said these collectors also did not pay damages to the farmers and it must be looked into seriously by the LG administration.

“The farmers are facing biggest problem in Reasi because they are not being given compensation by the collectors despite taking over possession of their land for projects by railways, PMGSY and R&B department, nearly seven years back,” Khan said.

The former minister said It was high time that the LG should order a special audit and fix responsibility of the collectors who have ignored the plight of the farmers in the district.