Journey on Srinagar-Jammu highway turns nightmarish amid violation of traffic advisory

Scores of commuters on Wednesday alleged that the advisory issued for smooth flow of traffic on Jammu Srinagar highway was violated by the sleuths of Department of Traffic Police. The commuters, transporters and locals told Greater Kashmir that advisory issued for smooth flow of traffic on Jammu Srinagar highway was violated after Traffic Police allowed LMVs Private Service Vehicles towards the valley.

“They (Traffic Police) violated their own advisory and allowed the LMVs after cut off timings fixed by them,” said a group of aggrieved commuters. Traffic department authorities on Tuesday said that in wake of fair weather and road condition only stranded load carriers heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to proceed on the highway from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday.

They said according to the advisory of the traffic police department no any type of LMV shall be allowed towards Srinagar after cut off timing 5am to 11am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani Udhampur 6am to 12am. The commuters and operators alleged that load carriers were allowed towards the valley that led to traffic jams at various places between Nashri and Chanderkote and Ramban Banihal sector of the highway.

The traffic police officers and officials were asked to ensure strict implementation of traffic plan/advisory for hassle free movement of HMV on the highway and the vehicles should not be allowed from the opposite direction.

Despite instructions it was two way on the Highway due to which traffic jam was observed as usual due to the non implementation of traffic advisory by concerned authorities on the Highway.

On the other hand traffic police headquarter Srinagar issued fresh advisory for operators commuters and other road users states “that there shall be no traffic movement either sides on Jammu Srinagar Highway on Friday 16 October in view of maintenance and repairs of Highway.