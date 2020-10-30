JU's Bhadarwah campus hosts international virtual conference

Department of English, Bhadarwah Campus, University of Jammu, Friday, inaugurated three-day Online International Conference on Paradigm Shifts in Teaching Language, Literature and Culture. The three day programme was held in association with Bodhi International Journals, The American College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Women’s Christian College, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women (Autonomous) Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

More than 100 participants attended the first day International Conference from India and overseas. The Conference inaugurated with the welcome address presented by Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Bhaderwah Campus and the Organising Secretary of the conference.

Professor Rahul Gupta, Rector, Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu and the Chief Patron of the Conference delivered the Patron’s address and stressed on the expected outcome of this Online conferences by suggesting that the best papers be published in an edited ISBN book or a special issue of a reputed research journal or a document to be sent to the right corners to help the required policies being made.

Prof Gupta also proposed to have the next conference offline at Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu, Bhaderwah, post Covid-19 restrictions. Dr. M. Davamani Christober, Principal & Secretary The American College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu and the Patron of the conference presented the Presidential address and highlighted the significance of such online academic events.