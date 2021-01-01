Justice Oswal, DC take stock of damages to Bhadarwah court complex

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge Jammu and Kashmir High Court today visited Bhaderwah and took stock of the damages at the court complex which was gutted in an overnight fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, Principal Session Judge Bhaderwah and other senior Police and Civil Officers accompanied Justice Rajnesh.

During the visit, Justice Rajnesh also inspected the pace of work on the new court complex building coming up at village Sarna on Doda –Bhaderwah road.

It may be recalled that an over 100-year old heritage building which housed District courts Bhaderwah and ancient sufi shrine of Sain Patharthod was gutted in a devastating fire on Thursday night. A massive fire broke out in the district court complex Bhadarwah on Thursday night.

Reportedly the fire broke out last night at the main building from the principal district and session Judge and sub judge’s chamber destroying the entire heritage building made of cedar wood and a shrine of Sufi saint ‘Sain Pather Thod’, which is located in the complex. During their visit Justice Oswal and DC also visited Sarna village wherein the construction of the new court complex building is ongoing and reviewed the progress.

Dr Doifode directed tehsildar Bhaderwah to identify the building where the functioning of the court can be ensured on a temporary basis, till the new complex is made functional.

Locals demanded that the repair work should be immediately started and the glory of the heritage site should be restored at the earliest.

According to reports the exact cause of fire is not known yet but preliminary reports suggest that it could be because of a shot circuit.

The DC assured every possible support to the judiciary, in-order to make the functioning of the court complex continue for the convenience of the people.

The DC directed local administration to identify alternate accommodation for functioning of the court till the completion of the new Court building.

Among others present during the visit were Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, SDPO Bhaderwah, besides other officials of the Civil and Judicial departments.