Kishtwar: NC condemns harassment of Sarpanch

Condemning the alleged harassment meted out to Sarpanch in Kishtwar district by local Chairperson of Block Development Council, National Conference Saturday said the act exposes the “anti-Dalit mindset of BJP.”

“Humiliation and mortification on the basis of caste is unacceptable and deserves severe condemnation”, senior leaders of National Conference said in a joint statement.

The statement castigated the “castiest mindset” of the BJP, stating that such injustice and social discrimination has no place in a civilized society.

Besides party’s provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, the signatories to the statement included Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sajjad Kichloo and others.

Earlier, National Conference SC Cell expressed anguish over the “maltreatment and harassment” meted out to independent woman Sarpanch Kamlesh Kumari by the BDC Chairperson Suraish Sharma.