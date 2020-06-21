Chenab Valley
GK News Network
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 1:07 AM

Kishtwar: PHE deptt resumes work on languishing projects

GK News Network
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 1:07 AM
Representational Pic

The challenge of making provision of adequate water supply in this water scarce district during and post COVID19 lockdown was successfully met owing to the efforts put in by the PHE department.

The department managed the smooth supply of water as pandemic necessitated the same to maintain physical hygiene by frequent hand washing and cleanliness of daily usage items.

Trending News

Pulwama: Tricycles distributed among specially-abled person

CUK celebrates Int'l Day of Yoga

Farooq, Omar grieved over death of ex-MLA's son

File Pic

Urs of Syed Saaleh (RA) | Hakeem Yaseen felicitates people

The department also made all necessary arrangements for supply of clean and fresh drinking water to minimize chances of spread of other water borne diseases.

“March and April in this area witness torrential rains and it was a challenging task for the department to ensure uninterrupted supply of water as damage to the gravity lines passing through the forest and rocky areas due to landslide becomes inevitable,” said senior PHE official, NK Gupta.

For this reason, the water tanker arrangements were made for maintaining supply to the shortage prone areas such as main town and adjoining areas, he said.

Latest News

Srinagar acutely short of green spaces: Report

Paddy sowing generates demand for local labourers

Smart City BoDs approves several infrastructure projects

11 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital

To overcome problem of shortage of workforce,   field functionaries were camped near the work places and the movement passes were issued   to ensure uninterrupted execution of essential works.

Related News