Kishtwar police issue advisory to general public against selling, wearing combat uniforms

Kishtwar Police issued instructions for the general public against wearing of combat uniforms.
The police has appealed to the general public to refrain from wearing “army-pattern/combat dresses” and asked the shopkeepers not to sell such uniform and like cloth, citing that the “anti-national elements/militants use such dresses to pose as security personnel to carry out their evil designs”.
The traders interested in selling army uniforms have been advised to approach the local police for establishing their business units in “approved areas/shops only.”
Police has exhorted upon the youth to use social media to spread awareness and start a campaign to prevent “misuse of army uniform and equipment as fashion” so that militants/ANEs don’t take advantage of such dresses which could lead to major security lapse.