'Kishtwar-Sinthan road to reopen within a week'

The 152-kilometere-long Sinthan road, which is an alternate link between Kishtwar in Jammu province and Anantnag in Kashmir province, will be reopened within a week, officials said Wednesday.

Pertinently, the road was closed due to heavy snowfall in December 2018.

The District Developmental Commissioner (DDC) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, told Greater Kashmir: “Kishtwar-Sinthan road shall be reopened for the general public within a week. It will help in bringing the high-altitude twin district on the tourism map as locals as well as foreigners are enthralled by the scene beauty along the road.”

“Nearly four kilometer of the road from Kishtwar side is still covered with snow, while the other side from Anantnag towards Sintha Top is almost clear,” he said.

According to the officials, almost 10-13 feet of snow remains accumulated at Sinthan Top.