Kishtwar students stage demo, block highway

The students from several educational institutions of Kishtwar Monday blocked the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National highway (NH1B) in protest against the non-availability of transport facilities for them.

Reports said that scores of students assembled at Hasti Pul on the National highway. They raised slogans and demanded separate transportation facilities, especially SRTC buses.

“The public transporters are not letting us board their vehicles since the Traffic police initiated a crackdown on overloading,” the protesting students said, adding that due to non-availability of transport, they reach school late.

Later, Tehsildar and Station House Officer, Kishtwar, met the students and assured them that their issue will be redressed at an earliest. On this assurance, the protest was called off and traffic resumed on the highway.