KVK Doda holds training on 'Integrated Weed & Pest Management'

Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Doda of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Jammu (SKUAST-J) on Tuesday organized a daylong training programme on “Integrated Weed and Pest Management” for the extension functionaries of Department of Agriculture, Doda at KVK Headquarters Bhaderwah.

The program was held under the guidance of Directorate of Extension SKUAST Jammu and organized by the senior scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bhaderwah including Dr AS Charak, Dr Narinder Paul, Dr GN Jha scientists, beside Dr Neeraj Kotwal and Dr Rohit Sharma from RHRSS Bhaderwah.

Dr AS Charak, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Doda welcomed the extension functionaries in the training programme. He highlighted the importance of weed and pest management in agricultural crops to increase the farm profitability, in line of the PM’s aim of doubling farmer’s income by 2022.

Dr Neeraj Kotwal, Scientist of the RHRSS held an interactive session with the participants on integrated pest management in vegetables and other standing field crops. He emphasized to reduce the use of chemical pesticides and make farmers aware of bio-pesticides and its benefits.

Dr Rohit Sharma, Scientist of the RHRSS emphasized on the integrated management of weeds in standing crops and its economic benefits in increasing farm profitability.

The programme was attended by Abid Farooq, Dewan Raj Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Aftab Ahmad, Ajeet Kumar, Devinder Kumar, Sat Pal Dogra and other extension functionaries from the department of agriculture Doda.