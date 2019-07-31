KVK Doda organises women specific training programme

Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Doda of SKUAST-J organized a daylong training programme on “safe use of agrochemicals” for the rural women of village Neota under the guidance of Directorate of Extension SKUAST Jammu. The programme was organized by Dr AS Charak, Dr GN Jha, scientists from KVK Doda and DrNeerajKotwal from RHRSS Bhaderwah.

Dr AS Charak, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Doda welcomed the farmers in the training programme. He highlighted the importance of this topic as the women farmers of district Doda are not aware about the side-effects and health concern of agrochemicals available in the local market.

DrNeerajKotwal, Scientist of the RHRSS held an interactive session with the participants on integrated pest and disease management in vegetables, fruits and other standing field crops. He emphasized to reduce the use of chemical pesticides and about the precautions taken during the use of any agrochemicals. He also demonstrated various methods of agrochemical application in the field.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr GN Jha from KVK Doda.