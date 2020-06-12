Lab, X-Ray clinic sealed at Ramban

Authorities here on Friday sealed an X-Ray clinic and a lab which were running in violation of the norms, an official said.

The official said Chief Medical Officer, Ramban along with first class magistrate and police party sealed the two facilities.

The CMO, Dr Mohammad Farid Bhat issued instructions to the owners all clinics and labs to ensure registration and fulfilling all formalities for running the facilities.

They were also directed to maintain proper records and provide round-the-clock services to patients at reasonable rates, apart from implementing all rules and protocols issued by the Health and Medical Education Department to contain COVID19.