MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:08 AM

Labourer killed, another injured in Gool

A labourer was killed while another got injured after they came under the debris during the excavation of a plinth of a government building in Gagra area of Gool on Friday afternoon.

Police said the two labourers engaged for excavation of plinth for the newly-sanctioned government dispensary at Lower Gagra area of Gool got injured after a portion of earth mound caved in.

The locals rushed them to Public Health Centre, Sangaldan where doctors declared one of them as brought dead.

Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Akbar, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Gundi, Gool and the injured as Javed Iqbal, son of Ghulam Qadir Chandial of Ghagra, Gool.

Police said the incident took place due to the utter negligence of the contractor.

A case under FIR No 72/20 under sections 337 and 304-A was registered at Police Station Gool.

