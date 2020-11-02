Lack of parking spaces hinders traffic movement in Ramban

Lack of parking space here is forcing the people to park their vehicles on roads, resulting in frequent traffic jams.

Locals alleged that private vehicles and cars were often parked on the roadsides, particularly from Cafeteria Morh to Post Office on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway causing hindrance in smooth flow of traffic.

“Even lanes and by lanes in the main town witnesses unauthorized car parking causing problems to the residents,” said a local.

He said Municipal Committee Ramban has miserably failed in identifying the land for parking space due to which vehicle were also parked on busy road stretches like court road, Dak Bungalow road and district hospital road.

The residents complained that even ambulances ferrying patients often get stuck in traffic jams for long durations due to the traffic mess resulting from lack of parking facilities. The residents alleged that the concerned authorities Traffic Police have “miserably failed in resorting order on the roads.”