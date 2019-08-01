Leopard skeleton found in Bhaderwah, Wildlife Deptt orders inquiry

A skeleton of a three-year-old leopard was found at one of the ranges in Bhadarwah Forest Division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday evening. Authorities of wild life and Forest Department said that the wild animal either died of some ailment or was attacked by the villagers.

According to reports, after some pictures of the leopard which apparently seems to be killed went viral, sleuths of Territorial Forest and Wildlife department swung into action and started an inquiry into the matter.

“After the pictures of a dead leopard at Shoppan village, about 5km from Bhadarwah town, started doing rounds on social media, I immediately informed DFO BhadarwahChanderShekhar, who along with Range Officer Neeru Range, Shafqat Malik and officials of Wildlife Department reached at the spot and started investigation,” said Majid Bashir, Wildlife Warden Kishtwar.

“A portion of a skeleton was found near Shoppon village which apparently seems to be of leopard. We will send it to forensic laboratory for examination and after confirmation, we will start legal action,” officer added, saying that police has also been requested to immediately started an investigation.