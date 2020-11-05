Leopards kill cattle in Ramban village

A group of leopards killed the cattle of a peasant in Dandhla Panchyat of Rajgarh tehsil on Ramban district Wednesday night.

According to the villagers, a group of leopards entered the cowshed of Jagdesh Raj at around 10 pm on Wednesday and killed nine sheep and four goats.

The carcasses of the cattle were found about a kilometer from the cowshed.

After conducting the postmortem of the cattle, Dr Rehman of the Sheep Husbandry Department, Ramban confirmed that they had been killed by leopards.

A case was registered at Police Chowki Rajgarh.