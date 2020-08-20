LG Sinha for prompt delivery of public services

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday reiterated the instructions regarding prompt delivery of public services and institutionalized mechanism for the redressal of public grievances.

‘People should not be kept waiting for basic services like category certificate, Domicile certificate etc, which can be issued promptly. Further, redressal of public grievances should not be merely a paper work. Rather, public should feel that their grievances are redressed in a time bound manner,” he said.

He passed these directions in a meeting at Reasi, where he took an extensive review of the developmental projects and overall functioning of the District Administration

The Lt Governor was accompanied by BVR Subramanyam, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; M Raju, Secretary PD&MD; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary RD&PR, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu; Chief Engineers, Heads of the Departments and senior officers of the district.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the status of various centrally sponsored and UT based schemes launched exclusively for the welfare of public.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi , Indu Kawal Chib gave a detailed power point presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.

The Lt Governor directed the officers for making concerted efforts to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries are covered under various centrally sponsored schemes. He further directed the officers to ensure 100 percent DBT and Aadhar based payments under social security schemes by organizing fairs, with proper adherence to the SOPs. He also directed to look into the issue of gender ratio disparity in the schools.

While observing that complaints are being received about slow pace in the issuance of various certificates, he asked the officers to issue on spot certificates like SC/ST. Showing dismay over the sluggish performance in the online issuance of Domicile certificates, he asked the revenue officers to achieve the targets and clear the pendency within days.

On quality fronts, the Lt Governor said that the Government is going for third party audit of the works executed under the ambitious B2V programme.

While observing that next phase of the Back to Village programme would be launched in the first week of October, the Lt asked the Deputy Commissioner to prioritize one important community work from each Panchayat and complete it timely. He also advised the officers to keep the provision of funds while formulating the district budget.

While reviewing the Ummeed Scheme, the Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioner to involve Self Help Groups in the manufacturing of sanitary pads; so that these pads at affordable prices could be provided to the girls of far flung areas.

He also passed instructions regarding hundred percent Aadhaar enrollments in the district.

While reviewing the KCC scheme, the chair directed to include all the eligible farmers and provide hassle free credit to them. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to identify the reasons for gap between the number of eligible farmer beneficiaries under PM-KISAN and the actual payees.

The Lt Governor also said that the landless households will be provided state land for the construction of PMAY-G houses in the district.

While noticing delays in some of the Developmental projects like PMGSY, the chair directed the officers concerned to complete the projects at the earliest, avoiding delays and cost escalations.

The Lt Governor also passed necessary instructions for mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. He also directed the officers of Jal shakti Department to provide the tapped water connections to the targeted population within the stipulated time frame.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with several public delegations at the district headquarters, including Ex-Legislators, Chairpersons and Presidents of ULB’s, BDC’s, Sarpanches, Traders, Students, Self Help Groups, Bar Association, Farmers, ST’s, Social and Political Activists etc.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all these delegations and assured that all the genuine issues raised by them would be addressed on merit.