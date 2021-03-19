LG's Principal Secretary checks facilities for Amarnath yatris

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Friday visited Ramban and inspected the proposed accommodation and langar sites in the district for yatris for Amarnath Yatra 2021.

During his visit, the principal secretary inspected the yatri facilitation sites at Lamber in Banihal, Karol in Ramban, Chanderkote and Dhalwas.

He also inspected various langar sites and shelter sheds established along the highway.

The principal secretary passed necessary directions on various issues pertaining to accommodation for yatris, identification of langar sites and security arrangements.

The principal secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner to enhance the existing capacity by identifying suitable sites for accommodating additional yatris in the district as contingent arrangements for inclement weather or the closure of NH-44.

He also sought suggestions and expert inputs from engineers to increase the holding capacity of the district located strategically on the highway.

Necessary directions were also issued to the concerned officers to ensure regular water and power supply along with creation of sanitation units at different locations enroute.

He instructed the district administration to facilitate grant of langar permissions according to guidelines of the Amarnath shrine board.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat-ul-Islam informed the principal secretary about the plan formulated by various departments for enhancing the holding capacity in anticipation of more yatris this year.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer; Additional CEO SASB Anup Soni; SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman and SSP Traffic NHW Ramban Jatinder Singh Johar also accompanied the principal secretary.