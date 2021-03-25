LG's Principal Secretary inspects accommodation for Amarnath yatris

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Thursday visited Ramban to inspect the sites for enhancing accommodation and holding facilities in the district for the Amarnath yatris.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Principal Secretary inspected various sites identified by the district administration for increasing the holding capacity of Amarnath yatra scheduled to begin from June 28.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat-ul-Islam to ensure the creation of adequate facilities along the Srinagar-Jammu highway for holding of yatris and ensuring their hassle-free movement to the Amarnath cave shrine.

The Principal Secretary also issued directions for immediate formulation of site plans at identified sites for providing boarding and lodging facilities to Amarnath yatris besides ensuring security provisions.

He also asked the district administration to finalise langar sites and locations for setting up of toilet units on the Srinagar-Jammu highway under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Principal Secretary was informed that around 10 locations had been identified at Dhalwas, Peerah, Chanderkote, Marog, Seri, Digdole, Magarkote, Ramsoo and Gund Adelkote for SBM toilet units.

He directed the DC Ramban to take all contingent measures to hold yatris in anticipation of inclement weather and adverse MeT advisories which result in the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.