Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 11:56 PM

Lockdown in Ramban to continue till Monday

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 11:56 PM
Representational Image [Source: krustovin august from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: krustovin august from Pixabay]

The government Friday ordered lockdown in Ramban till Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, medical shops have been exempted from lockdown.

Trending News
File Photo of Ali Sagar

Sagar condemns storming Al Aqsa compound, attack on worshippers by Israeli forces

Image used for representational purpose only

Patients gasp for oxygen at GMC Anantnag

Greater Kashmir

3 Police officers deployed for securing oxygen supplies from outside J&K

Representational Image

7 forest smugglers booked under PSA

In an official notification, District Magistrate RambanMusarratUlIslma ordered shutdown of all establishments across the district to break the transmission chain of the virus.

He warned tougher restrictions throughout the district to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Saturday Ramban reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed active positive cases in the district to 580 while 37 persons have recovered and the district has recorded 35 deaths due to coronavirus, officials said.

Latest News
Representation Photo

30 killed in bomb attack near Kabul school

Representational Image

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns attack on worshippers in east Jerusalem

Govt sets up 100 bedded oxygenated facility at Hajj House

GK File/Mir Imran

J&K could see 10000 cases, 100 deaths per day in 3 to 4 weeks: Prof Khuroo

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban declared WaniporaKaskootBanihal as a micro-containment zone after a number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area on Saturday. 

Related News