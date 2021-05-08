Lockdown in Ramban to continue till Monday

The government Friday ordered lockdown in Ramban till Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, medical shops have been exempted from lockdown.

In an official notification, District Magistrate RambanMusarratUlIslma ordered shutdown of all establishments across the district to break the transmission chain of the virus.

He warned tougher restrictions throughout the district to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Saturday Ramban reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed active positive cases in the district to 580 while 37 persons have recovered and the district has recorded 35 deaths due to coronavirus, officials said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban declared WaniporaKaskootBanihal as a micro-containment zone after a number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area on Saturday.