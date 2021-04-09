LPG tanker rolls down into gorge, driver killed

A driver of an LPG tanker died in a road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway Thursday night.

Police said that an LPG tanker (JK02AD-0969) enroute Kashmir went out of the control of the driver and rolled down into a 200-meter deep gorge near the four-lane tunnel at Nowgam, Banihal Thursday night, resulting in on the spot death of the driver.

Police identified the deceased driver as Amarjeet Singh son of Mehar Singh of Simba Camp R S Pura, Jammu.

Police said after conducting the postmortem and other legal formalities at Sub District Hospital Banihal, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives.