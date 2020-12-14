Magistrates, Micro Observers briefed about roles, responsibilities in Doda

A training session for Zonal, Sector Magistrates and Micro Observers designated for Phase-7 polling of the DDC and Bye-Elections of Panchayats was organized today by District Election Authority Doda.

During the meeting, the Dy DEO briefed the Zonal, Sectoral Magistrates about their role and responsibilities in the election process. He instructed them to follow instructions of the Election Commission in letter and spirit.

The Dy DEO also instructed duty magistrates to update the District Election Authority about the latest positions on law & order and stay vigilant during the election process. He also stressed upon timely update of issues if any and submission of desired information well in time.

The zonal magistrates were also directed to keep close check on the violation of Model Code of Conduct, besides to ensure that all the SOPs/guidelines are followed during elections to avoid the risk of COVID19 infection.