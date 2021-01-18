Mahore residents stage protest against PDD

Protests held against the power development department near Wani Morh of Mahore sub-divisional headquarter.

Demonstrators said that two transformers at Mahore headquarter, Battangwali and Kund, have been damaged for the last several days due to which people are facing severe problems without electricity.

People said that without electricity they are facing various problems and also affecting the education of students. They said that they have brought this issue to the notice of the administration several times after a transformer was sent to Batangwali but it was also damaged after a few hours and no transformer has been sent to Kund yet.

Muhammad Akram, Sarpanch of Mahore Headquarter, while talking to Greater Kashmir said that people were fed up without electricity so they came in the road today.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a local youth, said the department collects rent on time, while people have to wait for days for electricity.