Major fire in Bhaderwah forests; doused

Swift action of Forest officials averted major loss in Kellar range of Forest Division (FD) Bhaderwah on Friday evening.

According to reports, fire broke out in the Compartment No 4 of Ghuraka block in Keller range of FD Bhaderwah near inhabited areas posing threat to villagers.

After getting information, on the directions of DFO Bhaderwah Chander Shekhar, a team of territorial forest department and forest protection force sleuths led by RO Neeru Range Shafqat Mehmood Malik reached the spot and doused the fire, which was spreading rapidly.

“The fire was spreading rapidly and there was a strong possibility that it could engulf the residential areas, but after hectic efforts for 4 hours, we manage to control the fire. Now the flames have been doused but our team will remain on the spot for night,” said Shafqat Mehmood Malik, Range officer Neeru Range.

People appreciated the efforts of Forest officials for quick and timely response.