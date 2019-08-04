Man shoots wife, kills self in Bhadarwah

Also Read | CRPF man commits suicide

A shopkeeper on Sunday allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed rifle after shooting his wife in Gatha area of Bhadarwah tehsil in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, at about 1.15 pm Ankush Sharma (29) of Gatha Bhaderwah fired upon his wife Ashwani Sharma (23) with 12-bore gun at his home due to which she got critically injured.

Later Ankush Sharma shot himself and died on spot.

The injured was shifted to CHC Bhaderwah for medical treatment. “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found from the spot yet. Preliminary investigation indicates that the man first shot at his wife, and then committed suicide by shooting himself,” SDPO Bhadarwah Aadil Rishu said.