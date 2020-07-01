Man stabbed to death over cutting of grass on disputed land

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by an acquaintance following an argument over cutting of grass on a disputed land here in Ramban district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said Muhammad Arif Guth was stabbed to death by Muhammad Tufail in Gool village of Banihal late on Tuesday evening.

The official said the police have arrested the accused and registered a case under section 302 of IPC at police station Gool.

Station House Officer, Gool police station Nayeem ul Haq Matoo said soon after receiving the information about the incident police rushed to the spot and referred Guth, son of Abdul Aziz to Sub-District Hospital Gool from where doctor referred him to District hospital, Udhampur.

“But he succumbed on the way to the hospital,” said the official.

The official said Tufail, son of Abdul Haq Baniya of Throo-Dharmari, Reasi district, was presently living in Gool.

The official said a heated argument had broken out between wife of the deceased and the accused over cutting of grass in a piece of land near Gool town.

He said later the husband of the woman, the victim, reached the spot. “He was stabbed by Tufail, during a scuffle,” said the official, adding police have started the investigating into the case.

The official said postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the District hospital Ramban today and later the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.